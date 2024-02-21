Fleury allowed five goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

It was a tough night for Fleury, who found himself down 3-0 early in the second period, ultimately ceding five or more goals for the first time since Nov. 12. The 39-year-old Fleury had won four of his last five appearances coming into Tuesday's outing, sporting a .941 save percentage in that span. He falls to 11-10-2 on the season with an .897 save percentage and 2.96 GAA. Minnesota will play back-to-back games in Edmonton and Seattle on Friday and Saturday, respectively, meaning Fleury should get at least one more start this week.