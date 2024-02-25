Fleury stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Fleury played well in the second half of a back-to-back. He earned his fourth win in his last five outings, a span in which he's allowed just 12 goals. The 39-year-old is up to 12-10-3 with a 2.92 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 28 appearances. Fleury's name has popped up in trade rumors, but he'll have any say over the destination with a no-move clause. With the Wild working back into the playoff race, they may be hesitant to deal the veteran away unless he requests a trade.