Fleury stopped 25 of 31 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Utah.

The Wild were also nearly doubled up in shots (31-16), so this was an all-around bad performance for the visitors. Fleury's six goals allowed matched his season high. There's some room for concern, as Fleury has given up at least five goals in three of his last seven outings, though he has gone 3-4-0 in that span. For the season, the 40-year-old netminder is 12-7-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 21 outings. Filip Gustavsson is likely to get the nod for Friday's game in Colorado to wrap up the Wild's quick two-game road trip.