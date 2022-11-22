Fleury (upper body) skated Monday and will skate again Tuesday, but he remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Coach Dean Evason wouldn't commit to Fleury returning during Minnesota's current seven-game homestand, which began Thursday against the Penguins and ends Dec. 3 against Anaheim, so despite the veteran netminder's presence on the ice Monday and Tuesday, it appears as though he may not be particularly close to returning. Filip Gustavsson and Zane McIntyre should continue to serve as the Wild's top-two netminders until Fleury is ready to return.