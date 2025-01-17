Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Fleury will patrol the road crease in Nashville on Saturday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Fleury was outstanding in his last start, turning aside 36 shots in a 3-1 win over San Jose on Jan 11. The win gave Fleury a 9-3-1 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Fleury will face the Predators, who are scoring 2.45 goals per game, 31st in the NHL this season.

More News