Fleury will defend the road net Tuesday against Winnipeg, according to Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Fleury picked up a 10-7 win over Vancouver on Monday after making six saves on eight shots in relief. Filip Gustavsson surrendered five goals on 16 shots before getting pulled from the contest. The 39-year-old Fleury has posted a record of 11-9-3 this season with a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 26 games played. Winnipeg is tied for 17th in the league this campaign with 3.00 goals per contest.