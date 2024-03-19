Fleury will guard the road net Wednesday against the Kings, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Fleury will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson plays Tuesday against Anaheim. The 39-year-old Fleury has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his past seven outings, posting a 5-1-1 record with a .937 save percentage during that span. He has a 16-11-4 record this season with a 2.67 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 34 appearances. The Kings sit 19th in the league this campaign with 3.01 goals per contest.