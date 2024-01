Zuccarello (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

Zuccarello was expected to miss at least another few games but it now appears that he'll be back in the lineup Saturday against Columbus. The 36-year-old has missed the last nine games and hasn't played since Dec. 16. Zuccarello has six goals and 28 points through 28 contests this season. He'll jump back into the top-six with a spot on the power-play unit.