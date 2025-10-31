Per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com, Zuccarello (lower body) could return in the next week or so, according to head coach John Hynes on Friday.

Zuccarello was given a two-four week return earlier in the week, but that timetable has been moved up. Zuccarello has dealt with a back issue since training camp and has yet to play a regular-season game in 2025-26. Upon his return to the lineup, look for Zuccarello to have a spot as a top-six forward with Marcus Johansson likely moving down to the third line. The 38-year-old Zuccarello had 19 goals and 35 assists in 69 regular-season games in 2024-25.