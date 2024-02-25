Zuccarello notched four assists, three shots on goal, four PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Two of Zuccarello's assists came on the power play. The 36-year-old winger has 10 points over his last four games, with seven of those points coming with the man advantage. The playmaker has 11 goals, 39 assists, 121 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 49 outings overall. He continues to defy the NHL's aging curve -- this season is on track to rank among his three best campaigns if he can stay healthy.