Boldy recorded a power-play goal and two power-play assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Boldy repeated the same stat line he delivered in the 5-0 season-opening win over the Blues, giving him two goals and four assists to open the campaign. The winger had a career-high 73 points in 2024-25, and he seems to be building an unstoppable tandem with star winger Kirill Kaprizov. It's worth noting that four of Boldy's six points this season have come on the power play.