Boldy recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Boldy set up Brock Faber's goal in the first period and later found the back of the net with a wrister at the 10:35 mark of the final frame. That goal allowed Minnesota to force overtime, and the star winger also stepped up on the power play with an assist to Kirill Kaprizov, who notched the game-winning strike. Boldy has posted four multi-point games over the Wild's nine-game point streak, tallying 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and a plus-11 rating over that stretch.