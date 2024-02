Boldy scored twice on seven shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Boldy earned his fifth multi-point effort over the last seven games. He opened the scoring late in the first period and added the game-winner at 12:18 of the third. The winger is enjoying life on the top line and first power-play unit. For the season, Boldy has 22 goals, 46 points, 152 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 50 appearances.