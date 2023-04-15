Boldy (rest) will be back in the lineup Monday for Game 1 versus Dallas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Boldy was given the night off Thursday to rest in the Wild's season finale. Boldy had a great sophomore season in 2022-23, scoring 31 times and adding 32 assists in 81 games. He was a gem on the power play with eight goals and 26 points, averaging 3:48 of ice time with the man advantage this season.
