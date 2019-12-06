Cigar Mile 2019 odds, expert picks, lineup: Maximum Security predictions from proven handicapper

Maximum Security can strengthen his case to be the champion three-year-old of 2019 when he takes on 10 other horses in one of the most important mile races of the year, the 2019 Cigar Mile, on Saturday at Aqueduct Racetrack. Best known for being disqualified after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security has been installed as the 3-2 morning-line favorite in the latest 2019 Cigar Mile odds. Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile champion Spun to Run is the 5-2 second choice. All of the other nine horses in the 2019 Cigar Mile lineup are listed at 8-1 or higher. Post time for the Grade 1 race is 4:16 p.m. ET. With such an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Gene Menez has to say before making any 2019 Cigar Mile picks of your own.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. Four years ago, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

Since he started handicapping for SportsLine in August, Menez has given out the winning exacta and trifecta in the Travers Stakes and also picked the winner of the Jockey Club Derby. In September, he nailed a $25 exacta in the Jockey Club Gold Cup that returned $297.50.

Now, Menez has handicapped the 2019 Cigar Mile field, made his picks and formulated his bets. We can tell you that he is fading Whitmore, even though he's one of the top favorites at 8-1 Cigar Mile odds 2019. In fact, Menez doesn't have Whitmore in his top five.

Whitmore is a Grade 1-winning sprinter with 12 wins in 30 career starts and more than $2.8 million in earnings. He is coming off a third-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Sprint in which he tied his best career Beyer Speed Figure (105).

But Whitmore is stretching out to the one-mile distance for the first time since finishing 19th in the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby in 2016. Closing sprinters who stretch out in distance usually lose some of their closing kick going longer, and if the connections felt this six-year-old was suited to go one mile, they likely would've tried him at that distance at least once over the past three years. In addition, Whitmore has lost his last five starts.

However, Menez is high on a longshot with plenty of tactical speed. He is including this horse in his exactas and trifectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Cigar Mile 2019? Which longshot could be extremely dangerous? Check out the latest Cigar Mile odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Cigar Mile.



Maximum Security (3-2)

Spun to Run (5-2)

Bal Harbour (8-1)

Whitmore (8-1)

Looking At Bikinis (15-1)

Network Effect (15-1)

Pat On the Back (15-1)

True Timber (15-1)

Nicodemus (20-1)

Tale of Silence (20-1)

Forewarned (30-1)