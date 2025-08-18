NFL Preseason Week 2 concludes on Monday with a primetime matchup of Commanders vs. Bengals providing the opportune time to jump on the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. It's a matchup in which former LSU stars Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Ja'Marr Chase have various NFL prop lines, and both teams' coaches have said their starters will play. The DraftKings Pick6 promo gives new users $50 in bonus credits after they bet $5. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Monday, August 18

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus credits.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for August 18

Jayden Daniels, Commanders, 48.5 passing yards - Less

Washington coach Dan Quinn says his team's starters will play "a few series" on Monday, after Daniels and others sat out the first preseason game. While that provides an opportunity for Daniels to rack up some stats, he will be shorthanded in terms of wide receivers. Terry McLaurin remains involved in a contract standoff, while Noah Brown is battling an injury. The team's other projected starting wideout, Deebo Samuel, is still developing chemistry with Daniels. So, given the lack of weapons the quarterback has, going less than 48.5 passing yards is the smart NFL prop to play. Bet it at Pick6:

Tahj Brooks, Bengals, 30.5 rushing yards - More

A sixth-round rookie who had over 1,500 rushing yards in each of his last two seasons at Texas Tech, Brooks was very active in the preseason opener. He had 10 carries for 26 yards as he played with both the second and third-team offenses. That's great for his prospects to handle a similar workload on Monday, and Cincy will give him lots of opportunities to see if he can push veteran Samaje Perine for the backup spot to Chase Brown. The Bengals know what they have in Perine as a pass catcher, as he has more receiving yards than rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, so preseason allows them to see what they have in Brooks as a rusher. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, 28.5 receiving yards - Less

The Bengals starters are expected to play a similar amount of snaps on Monday as they did in Preseason Week 1 when they played two series. Chase had a 4-77-1 stat line in that outing, but it came versus the Eagles' reserves as Philly sat its starters. Washington will provide a much stiffer test as the Commanders had the No. 3 passing defense last season. Chase has already shown he's ready for the regular season, so expect the Bengals to target other wideouts to get a glimpse of what they could provide the team this year. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of 4x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.