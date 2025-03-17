Sports fans looking to get into sports betting can take advantage of the latest DraftKings offer ahead of a packed week in sports. New DraftKings Sportsbook users can bet $5 and get $150 in the form of bonus bets to use on this week's action, and there is no specific code required to access the promotion. Here's how it works.

How to sign up for DraftKings promo

The offer applies only to first-time users, so existing sports bettors or previous bettors with DraftKings are unable to access it. If you are in a state where DraftKings legally operates, here's how you can get bonus bets.

Go to the DraftKings Sportsbook app or website, locate the promotion offer for new users and click "Sign Up".

Sign up for an account using your name, email and payment information. You must meet the minimum age requirements in your state.

Make a $5 minimum deposit

Place a $5+ wager on any sport. There is no minimum odds requirement and no specific sport where the wager must be made.

Your account will be credited within 72 hours with $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your first wager. Bonus bets are issued in the form of six $25 bet tokens.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued and cannot be combined with odds boosts or profit boosts. They also cannot be settled by cashing out. Users who win with bonus bet tokens are only returned their winnings, not the original stake. For example, if a user wins a $25 bet at +100 odds using the bonus bets token, he or she will be returned $25 in winnings, but not the original stake. Here's a look at how the DraftKings Sportsbook promotion compares to other offers in the industry. Users can see the full terms and conditions of the promotion here.

Sportsbook offers

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required FanDuel

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The DraftKings promotion for new users is most similar to bet365's, which also gives $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of a user's first wager. FanDuel is offering more money with $200 in bonus bets, but requires the user's first bet to win. BetMGM is offering the most overall money with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but that requires a substantial investment from users. Fanatics has a similar model but only offers $1,000. Caesars has gone in a different direction entirely with its latest promotion, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets. For those looking to get into sports betting without investing too much, DraftKings has a favorable offer compared to the rest of the industry.

What to bet on this week in sports

The annual college basketball tournament begins this Tuesday as 68 teams aim to become the sport's next champion. Auburn Tigers is the No. 1 overall seed, with Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators and Houston Cougars also No. 1 seeds in their respective portions of the bracket. Michigan State, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and St. John's are also some top teams to keep an eye on, while UConn is back in the tournament and has won it all each of the last two years.

NHL fans could see Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky's goals record. The 39-year-old star is nine goals away, and Saturday's showdown against the defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers would be the ideal spot to make history. Elsewhere on the ice, the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues meet Thursday in a matchup of two teams fighting for a wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

The NBA regular season features massive games involving the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers this week. These Western Conference juggernauts aren't catching the Thunder for the No. 1 spot, but remain a tight race with several squads for an automatic playoff berth and a desirable seed. Denver plays both Golden State and Los Angeles, while the Warriors and Lakers will also be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in a cross-conference clash of contending teams.

Baseball fans can wager on MLB action, which gets underway March 18 and 19 with the Tokyo Series featuring the defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Responsible Gaming

DraftKings offers several resources for users when it comes to responsible gaming, including setting betting limits, timeouts and alerts for time spent on the app or website. The sportsbook also has information on problematic gambling, provides users statistics of their activity and access to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline.