2018 PGA Championship leaderboard breakdown: Full coverage, scores, Saturday highlights

Saturday was particularly long for many of the players at the 100th PGA Championship with dozens in the field having to finish their second round early in the morning and then return to the course for a full third round of action in the afternoon.

Tiger Woods endured the extra holes, wrapping up a 66 and then shooting another 66 just a couple hours later. It's only the third time in Tiger's career he's posted 66 in back-to-back major rounds; the other two just so happened to be at the Masters in 1997 and 2005, both events Woods won.

Brooks Koepka followed up his 63 on Friday morning with a 66 to leave him 12-under for the championship. He holds the 54-hole lead, followed on the leaderboard by Adam Scott, two strokes back at 10-under, and a trio of Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland all three back at 9-under.

So the two-time U.S. Open champion is in the lead and 14-time major champion Woods is in the top 10 along with the likes of Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. Saturday may have been a grind, but it has produced a stellar leaderboard of proven winners ready to make a run at claiming the final major championship of the 2018 season.

Here's how the leaderboard looks going into Sunday's final round:

1. Brooks Koepka (-12): Thru 49 holes, the 100th PGA Championship was looking like a Koepka runaway win. The sudden reversal in fortune that was Koepka's back-to-back bogeys coming in on Saturday was less optimal for the golfer but increased intrigue for Sunday's final round. Koepka remains in the lead but no longer with a cushion that could allow him to play defense on his way to a third major championship. The good news for Brooks? There's been nothing from this week to suggest he can't go shoot a 65 or 66 on Sunday and lead the rest of the field in the dust.

2. Adam Scott (-10): Absolutely dialed in from the fairways, Scott led the field in strokes gained on approach shots in the third round. The chances he gave himself on the greens produced second-straight low round for the former Masters champion.

T3. Rickie Fowler (-9): It's really incredible that Fowler is still right in the pack given the fight that was required in his third round 69. Fowler was pretty average statistically compared to the field on Saturday, grinding out pars and limiting the damage when he made mistakes, but thanks to his 65 on Thursday and strong play in the second round, a 69 was just good enough to stay in striking distance of Koepka.

T3. Jon Rahm (-9): Rahm had birdie chances on nearly every hole, even when he missed fairways, and is currently riding a 36-hole streak of bogey-free golf. He's been such a force and such a character so early in his career that it's easy to lose track of the fact that he's still very new to this, and it seems like we're watching a potential all-timer figure out how to convert wins at a major championship.

T3. Gary Woodland (-9): Woodland's putter had been one of the best clubs in his bag this week, but things got a little bit loose around the greens on Saturday during a round that started with putting a ball in the water on the 1st hole. If Woodland can get more good looks from the fairway, he could be a candidate to get that putter hot again and push for his first major win.

T6. Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Charl Schwartzel, Stewart Cink, Shane Lowry (-8): What a packed group here, all still in contention but given the quality of the competition it's going to take a really low (thinking 64 or 65, minimum) to win on Sunday. So who from this group has the game to post that kind of score? A Tiger charge from behind could make this a win unlike any of his 14 others, but any of these other players and definitely the names closer to the leaders are just as capable of going low.

