2018 Ryder Cup results, scores: Live coverage, scoring, standings, updates, schedule for Day 1

After a 2017-18 golf season filled with thrills and chills, the 2018 Ryder Cup has arrived to put it all together with a tremendous end-of-year event filled with national pride and some of the best golfers in the world. The United States will be going for its second straight Ryder Cup (first in Europe since 1993) starting on Friday, while Europe looks to bounce back from a disastrous loss two years ago. The last two times the U.S. has won, it has gone a combined 7-1 in the first matches, so a hot start will likely be paramount if they're going to repeat.

The action begins at 2:10 a.m. ET and continues through a second session beginning at 7:45 a.m. The golfers will play four-ball in the morning and foursomes in the "afternoon." For a full breakdown of the format and schedule for the day, be sure to hit the links to the right. Regardless of how it goes down, Friday should be a thrill as these 42nd Ryder Cup matches get going.

