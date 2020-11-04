The Vivint Houston Open takes place this week at historic Memorial Park in Houston, and the field in attendance ahead of next week's Masters is a good one.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama will all play Tom Doak's redesigned Memorial Park (Koepka actually helped consult on the redesign), and we should get a terrific lead-in to the final major of 2020 next week.

Just as intriguingly, fans will be allowed in for the second week in a row as 2,000 tickets will be sold every day to see this field. Though the timing -- just before the Masters -- is a bit interesting, it will be nice for the people of Houston to see their municipal course on display over the next four days.

The good news is that you don't have to live in Houston or have a ticket to catch some last-minute Masters prep on what should be a really great redesigned golf course. Here's how you can watch all four rounds at Memorial Park on television this week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 7:50 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:50 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio