Augusta National Golf Club is hallowed ground in golf, and the exclusive private course will welcome 91 of the world's best players and tens of thousands of patrons onto the property this week for the 2026 Masters. Tournament play begins on Thursday morning at 7:40 a.m. ET, and the early Masters forecast is calling for dry weather that warms throughout the week. That usually means a firm and fast course on Sunday, potentially producing a leaderboard that can change rapidly.

Scottie Scheffler is a two-time green jacket winner and and he's the +550 favorite in the 2026 Masters odds after collecting his 20th career PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the American Express. He's followed on the Masters odds board by Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau at +1000, defending champion Rory McIlroy (+1300), Xander Schauffele (+1500) and Ludvig Aberg (+1700). Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in picking head-to-head matchups. He has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a return of more than 12 units in that span.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Then, in February 2026, his betting advice for the Genesis Invitational enabled a Discord user to take first in a $100,000 DFS contest.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2026 Masters field and locked in his top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Masters expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading DeChambeau, even though he's finished top six in the Masters each of the last two seasons. He's coming off a career-best T-5 finish at Augusta National, but that result does come with a major caveat. DeChambeau looked primed for a final pairing duel with Rory McIlroy on Sunday, but wound up shooting a final round 75 to fall out of contention entirely.

The 16-time worldwide winner and two-time major champion had also finished outside of the top 20 in each of his previous seven Masters starts and missed the cut in 2022 and 2023. He's won his last two starts around the world via playoff and is certainly a threat given his talent and growing comfort at Augusta, but Nejad sees this price as a no-go and believes that he should be listed at closer to +1400. See who else to fade here.

Instead, Nejad is high on Schauffele, despite a rough stretch since winning two majors in 2024. "Xander is clearly starting to recapture some of the brilliant form we witnessed in 2024," Nejad told SportsLine. "The rise in recent form has culminated in finishing T7 or better in three of his last four tournaments, where he has specifically showcased his ball striking acumen."

Schauffele has also become a fixture near the top of the Masters leaderboard. He has three straight top 10s at the major, in addition to a runner-up (2019) and a third-place finish (2021). His recent form on tour has seen him rise up to 11th in strokes gained: total, with top-15 marks in SG: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green. See who else to back here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks, bets

Nejad has locked in his 2026 Masters picks, including a longshot who's priced at nearly 1000-1. Nejad says this player has the "short game magic and long iron game" for success at Augusta, so anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So, which players should you target for the 2026 Masters, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of nearly 1000-1? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has returned more than 11 units since May 2023.

2026 Masters odds, field, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Justin Rose +3000

Min Woo Lee +3000

Patrick Reed +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Chris Gotterup +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Adam Scott +7500

Jason Day +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Corey Conners +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sungjae Im +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Daniel Berger +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Max Homa +22500

Ryan Fox +25000

Casey Jarvis +25000

Aaron Rai +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Sergio Garcia +30000

Dustin Johnson +30000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

Carlos Ortiz +30000

Michael Kim +30000

Max Greyserman +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

Tom McKibbin +40000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Davis Riley +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000