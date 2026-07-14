2026 Open Championship longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return over $140,000

For many, an Open Championship 2026 parlay figured to involve Scottie Scheffler prior to last week, but then he went out and missed his first cut in 79 events at the Scottish Open. The World No. 1 is still the +700 favorite in the latest 2026 Open Championship odds, but those making golf bets may not be as confident in him as before. Perhaps, targeting someone like Tom Kim with longshot golf picks could be more appealing considering his favorable history. Kim, who is +4500 in the British Open odds, won the Scottish Open, was runner-up at the 2023 British Open and placed third in his last start at any major.

Kim at +920 to record a top 5 this weekend could be another PGA prop worth pursuing. Your British Open parlay could also include round leaders, head-to-head matchups, or golf predictions on players to make or miss the cut. Before making any 2026 British Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Open Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $140,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Open Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Open Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Jordan Spieth to make the cut (-200). The three-time major winner may no longer be among the sport's elite, but he's as consistent as they come in regard to the British Open. He's made the cut in all 12 of his starts at this major, compared to missing multiple cuts at each of the other three major tournaments.

There's also the fact that he didn't just make the cut but finished atop the leaderboard the last time the British Open was at Royal Birkdale (2017), so his course history is unparalleled. Spieth has top 25s in seven of his last eight Open Championship starts, and this season, he's made the cut in 15 of his last 16 starts. SportsLine's model foresees Spieth doing more than just making the cut as it projects a top-25 finish for him. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to a golf prop that returns over +1100 among its six PGA picks for the 2026 British Open parlay that pays over $140,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win The Open 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $140,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Open Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.