One of the top events on the PGA Tour tees off on Thursday as the 2026 WM Phoenix Open unfolds at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course). Known for its raucous crowds, the WM Phoenix Open usually draws a great field, and this year is no exception. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama are among the players teeing it up. They'll be joined by Brooks Koepka, who is playing his second event since rejoining the PGA Tour last week at the Farmers Insurance Open. The first tee times come at 9:20 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The latest 2026 WM Phoenix Open odds list Scheffler as the +220 favorite (risk $100 to win $220), followed by Schauffele at +1900. Cameron Young is at +2000, with Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama at +2500. Other past major winners in the field include J.J. Spaun (+3500), Collin Morikawa (+3500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000), Koepka (+4000) and Jordan Spieth (+5500).

Before locking in any 2026 WM Phoenix Open picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

Now that the 2026 WM Phoenix Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 WM Phoenix Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2026: Si Woo Kim, who is one of the favorites, stumbles and falls outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade this week. The 30-year-old is off to a fast start this season, finishing T11 at the Sony Open, T6 at The American Express and T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open. This event has been a real struggle for him, however, as he's missed three of thee past five WM Phoenix Open cuts and hasn't finished better than 50th since 2022. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Ben Griffin this week. He has only played this event twice, but he made the cut both times and finished 36th last year and 28th in 2024. Both times he shot above 70 in the first round, but rallied over the weekend, so if he can get off to a fast start at TPC Scottsdale this week, he'll have a chance to be in the mix on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to make 2026 WM Phoenix Open picks

The model is also targeting three other longshots of +3000 or longer as top-10 contenders. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 WM Phoenix Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 WM Phoenix Open Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 WM Phoenix Open Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +220

Xander Schauffele +1900

Cameron Young +2000

Si Woo Kim +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Viktor Hovland +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Ben Griffin +3000

Maverick McNealy +3300

J.J. Spaun +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Chris Gotterup +3500

Harris English +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Rickie Fowler +4500

Sahith Theegala +4500

Pierceson Coody +5000

Michael Thorbjornsen +5000

Rasmus Højgaard +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Matt McCarty +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Nick Taylor +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Harry Hall +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Haotong Li +7500

Davis Thompson +7500

Nicolai Højgaard +7500

Samuel Stevens +7500

Max Greyserman +8000

Andrew Novak +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Garrick Higgo +8000

Marco Penge +10000

Mac Meissner +10000

Johnny Keefer +10000

Max Homa +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000