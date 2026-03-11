PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp stated Wednesday at the PGA Tour Headquarters that "no decisions have been made" to the tour's future competitive model, and instead relayed six themes guiding the future competition committee's decision-making process.

Those themes consist of a season starting in late January and ending in early September, consistent field sizes with a cut, opening big with a marquee event on the West Coast, looking closely at what cities the PGA Tour travels to, using scarcity as well as promotion and relegation to make events matter more and enhancing the importance of the postseason by possibly using the match-play format.

In addition to those themes, Rolapp stated a plan to create a two-track model within the PGA Tour. He hopes to double the number of signature events and create a "first track" that will feature roughly 21 to 26 events when combined with the Players Championship, major championships, the postseason and either the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup.

The first "track" as he called it would consist of 120-man fields with a cut. There would be a promotion and relegation system between the first track and the second track pulling elements seen in English football as he emphasized meritocracy being the tour's greatest strength.

"Players have told me repeatedly that meritocracy is our greatest strength. And we intend to build on that even further," Rolapp said. "The committee's focus has been on a competitive model built on meritocracy -- this is not a closed shop."

Rolapp noted that none of these recommendations have been brought to player-led boards for approval. There is a planned meeting on June 22, after which Rolapp will relay additional updates at a press conference at the Travelers Championship.

These potential changes will be applied on a rolling basis with some addressed sooner than others with a target for all significant changes to be implemented for the 2028 season.

"The sports business is not that hard," Rolapp said. "Just think like a fan and 9.5 times out of 10 that's probably the right answer."

Here are all six themes and what they mean:

1. Season schedule

The PGA Tour is hoping to hold its season starting in late January and ending in early September. This season would feature 21 to 26 "first track" events that include double the number of current signature events, the Players Championship, major championships, the postseason and the team event for that year (Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup).

A "second track" of events will be held throughout that same time window with players having the opportunity to play themselves into the first track.

2. Consistent field sizes

Rolapp and the future competition committee believe that consistent field sizes are paramount to tournaments. They are eyeing 120-man fields with a cut at the 36-hole point. As of now, only three signature events hold a cut with field sizes hovering from 72 to 80 players. This week's Players Championship has 123 players in the field.

"It helps fans know who they will see and showcases who they want to see, the most competitive players," Rolapp said. "It helps partners know what they're investing in, and it helps players better understand the competitive landscape in their schedules, all while embracing meritocracy."

3. Open big with marquee event at iconic venue on West Coast

Not only does Rolapp want to start big with a historic tournament at an iconic venue, but he wants that prime time television slot on the East Coast to go along with it. Combined with the season structure and the time zones, this likely means the end of the Hawaiian swing.

4. Playing in major markets

The PGA Tour travels to only four of the top 10 media markets in the United States as things stand. The tour is looking at holding tournaments in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Fransisco, Washington D.C. and Boston, among others.

5. Promotion and relegation

"Scarcity is not about the number of events we have, but rather scarcity is about making every event we have matter," Rolapp said. "This is why we are evaluating the role of promotion and relegation between these two tracks within our competitive model, an added element that we would bring to life in the second track of events I described earlier.

"What we envision is a merit-based system that leans into what makes professional golf so compelling, players earning their way to the top, with every event having greater meaning."

Rolapp drew the parallel to English football and the relegation system used between the Premier League and Championship. This would add real meaning and consequence to each event while lifting the competitiveness across the board.

6. Enhance the postseason

Rolapp stated that there may be a "win or go home" element coming to the postseason with the match-play format on the table for not only the Tour Championship but the entirety of the playoffs. He later remarked that he would be open to rotating playoff venues including the Tour Championship which has been held at East Lake since the creation of the FedEx Cup.