2026 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups for Round 1 Thursday at Royal Birkdale

The 2026 Open Championship will provide one last major championship stage for the best golfers in the world this season. Royal Birkdale will host the 156-man field vying for the iconic Claret Jug and the coveted title of Champion Golfer of the Year.

On Monday, the R&A put out the tee times and pairings for the first round on Thursday, providing fans with a chance to plan out their viewing schedule -- particularly for those stateside who will have determine exactly how early to wake up to watch their favorites. The first notable group in the first round will tee off at 2:19 a.m. ET, as Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler and Alex Fitzpatrick serve as the main attraction in the extremely early window -- or for those stateside who opt to just stay up for the start.

The big groups in the early wave start in the 4 a.m. ET hour, with the headliner being the 4:58 a.m. tee time with reigning champion Scottie Scheffler alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton in a group that has could produce fireworks -- both positive and negative. The group behind them will feature Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm at 5:09 a.m., as golf fans stateside can pencil in a 5 a.m. alarm for Thursday to catch some of the top stars in action.

In the late wave, action picks up around 9 a.m. ET with Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns and Adam Scott at 9:31 a.m. and then heavy hitters Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark and Ludivg Åberg at 10:04 a.m. They'll be followed by the marquee group of the later tee times when Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick tee off at 10:15 a.m.

Below you can find the complete schedule of tee times and groupings for Thursday's first round at Royal Birkdale.

2026 Open Championship tee times, Thursday pairings

All times Eastern

1:35 a.m. -- Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas

1:46 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Daniel Hillier, Andy Sullivan

1:57 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan

2:08 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean

2:19 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick

2:30 a.m. -- David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate

2:41 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Daniel Brown, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

2:52 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith

3:03 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Tom McKibbin, Lev Grinberg (a)

3:14 a.m. -- Hennie Du Plessis, Jose Luis Ballester, Dan Bradbury

3:25 a.m. -- Angel Ayora, Victor Perez, Mateo Pulcini (a)

3:36 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Scott Vincent, Joakim Lagergren

3:47 a.m. -- Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko, Travis Smyth

4:03 a.m. -- Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune

4:14 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

4:25 a.m. -- Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee

4:36 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland

4:47 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Jason Day

4:58 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

5:09 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

5:20 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor

5:31 a.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Maverick McNealy, David Puig

5:42 a.m. -- Kazuma Kobori, Tom Sloman, David Howard (a)

5:53 a.m. -- Antoine Rozner, Ren Yonexawa, Caleb Surratt

6:04 a.m. -- M.J. Daffue, Frederic Lacroix, Jack McDonald

6:15 a.m. -- Jeongwoo Ham, Ryutaro Nagano, Alejandro De Castro Piera (a)

6:41 a.m. -- John Parry, Eric Cole, Tiger Christensen

6:52 a.m. -- Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace, Max Greyserman

7:03 a.m. -- Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala, Laurie Canter

7:14 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a)

7:25 a.m. -- Sepp Straka Joaquin Niemann, Kurt Kitayama

7:36 a.m. -- Sami Valimaki, Shaun Norris, Jackson Suber

7:47 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, Adrien Saddier, Bernd Wiesberger

7:58 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Casey Jarvis

8:09 a.m. -- Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Haotong Li

8:20 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Marco Penge, Michael Hollick

8:31 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell (a)

8:42 a.m. -- Johnny Keefer, Pierceson Coody, Keita Nakajima

8:53 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Jesper Svensson, Jack Buchanan (a)

9:09 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper, Lucas Herbert

9:20 a.m. -- Kristoffer Reitan, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston

9:31 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

9:42 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Nicolai Højgaard

9:53 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka

10:04 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludivg Åberg

10:15 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:26 a.m. -- Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Tim Wiedemeyer (a)

10:37 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Nico Echavarria

10:48 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Alistair Docherty, Francesco LaPorta

10:59 a.m. -- Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Sam Bairstow

11:10 a.m. -- Naoyuki Kataoka, Marcus Plunkett, Baard Skogen

11:21 a.m. -- Kazuki Higa, Jiho Yang, Nevill Ruiter (a)