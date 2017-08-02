LOOK: Masters winner Sergio Garcia wears green jacket at his wedding

The best prize of winning the prestigious Masters tournament (besides of course the $1.98 million first-place purse) is being gifted the legendary green jacket reserved for Augusta National Golf Club members and winners of the Masters.

Sergio Garcia got a taste of that earlier this spring after winning his first major at Augusta National, and he's made sure to showboat his jacket around everywhere he's gone since -- including during a trip to Wimbledon. The big question, though, was if he would bring it out for his summer wedding, too. And despite saying no previously, it turns out Garcia couldn't resist.

Our wedding wouldn't have been complete without a little touch of green at the reception 💚 @TheAngelaAkins #whitedressgreenjacket pic.twitter.com/YlpCe9VT4x — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 1, 2017

In May, Garcia made it quite clear the green jacket would be off-limits for the wedding by saying it "wouldn't be the right way to go there."

"No, I don't think so," Garcia told USA Today when asked about wearing the jacket to his wedding. "The jacket is very special, but our wedding is its own special part of our lives. It wouldn't be the right way to go there."

Hey, it's your wedding, Sergio. If you want to rock a green jacket symbolizing your greatest career accomplishment, I say it's completely reasonable.