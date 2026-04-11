AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 90th Masters has been intense since its opening salvo, and the pressure is only going to ratchet up on Moving Day as many players will make their last-ditch effort to put themselves in contention before Sunday's final round. The 91-player field has been cut to 54, though none of the other 53 playing the weekend stand within six shots of defending champion and 36-hole leader Rory McIlroy.

Starting the 2026 Masters at a record pace, McIlroy is aiming to become the first back-to-back green jacket winner since Tiger Woods and fourth in history. To summit that mountain, he will need to overcome a bevy of talented challengers, some of whom will be available the Featured Groups stream from the onset of their Saturday rounds.

Jon Rahm will lead the initial group positioned on the stream before Jordan Spieth joins him about nine holes into the third round. Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg are a dominant pairing at 12:16 p.m. ET as returning PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka and top debutant Chris Gotterup get going at 1:33 p.m.

Take a look at the complete featured groups schedule for Saturday, as well as the set of streaming options for Round 3 as part of the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide that you can follow throughout the tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 11

Round 3 start time: 9:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~

~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network