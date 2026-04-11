2026 Masters featured groups for Saturday: Where to watch and live stream Scottie Scheffler's third round
How to watch the selected featured groups on Saturday in Round 3 at Augusta National
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 90th Masters has been intense since its opening salvo, and the pressure is only going to ratchet up on Moving Day as many players will make their last-ditch effort to put themselves in contention before Sunday's final round. The 91-player field has been cut to 54, though none of the other 53 playing the weekend stand within six shots of defending champion and 36-hole leader Rory McIlroy.
Starting the 2026 Masters at a record pace, McIlroy is aiming to become the first back-to-back green jacket winner since Tiger Woods and fourth in history. To summit that mountain, he will need to overcome a bevy of talented challengers, some of whom will be available the Featured Groups stream from the onset of their Saturday rounds.
Jon Rahm will lead the initial group positioned on the stream before Jordan Spieth joins him about nine holes into the third round. Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg are a dominant pairing at 12:16 p.m. ET as returning PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka and top debutant Chris Gotterup get going at 1:33 p.m.
Take a look at the complete featured groups schedule for Saturday, as well as the set of streaming options for Round 3 as part of the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide that you can follow throughout the tournament.
All times Eastern
Round 3 -- Saturday, April 11
Round 3 start time: 9:30 a.m. [Tee times]
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)
- Masters on the Range: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups -- 9:50 a.m. to 7 p.m.
9:53 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
11:21 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
12:16 p.m. -- Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler
1:33 p.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka
- Amen Corner -- 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)
Early coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+
TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~
~ TV provider or Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network