Michael Kim shoots 59 at the 2026 3M Open, joins historic group on PGA Tour with 16th sub-60 round

Michael Kim put his name into the PGA Tour record books on Friday at the 3M Open thanks to a 12-under 59 at TPC Twin Cities for the 16th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.
Kim started his round with a pair of pars, but caught fire in the middle of his front nine with five consecutive birdies from No. 3 to No. 7. He added another on the 9th to make the turn in 29. He made just two birdies in his first five holes on the back side, seemingly taking himself off of 59 watch, but Kim then ran the tables on the way in with four consecutive birdies from No. 15 to No. 18 to hit golf's magic number.
Despite having a par 5 to close out his round, Kim still needed to hole a 24-foot putt at the last for his closing birdie. He buried it with pace and let out a big fist pump, knowing exactly what he'd just accomplished.
This putt for 59 ...— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 24, 2026
HISTORY for @Mike_Kim714!
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Kim did his damage in the second round with his iron play, picking up more than 3.7 shots on the field on approach and then had an unbelievable day on the greens -- as evidenced by that putt at the last -- rolling in more than 145 feet of putts to gain nearly 6.6 strokes on the field with his putter.
Sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour History
|Year
|Player
|Score
|Round
|Tournament
2016
|Jim Furyk
58
Final
Travelers Championship
2026
|Michael Kim
59
2nd
3M Open
2025
|Jake Knapp
59
1st
Cognizant Classic
2024
|Hayden Springer
59
1st
John Deere Classic
2024
|Cameron Young
59
3rd
Travelers Championship
2020
|Scottie Scheffler
59
2nd
Northern Trust
2019
|Kevin Chappell
59
2nd
Military Tribute at Greenbrier
2018
|Brandt Snedeker
59
1st
Wyndham Championship
2017
|Adam Hadwin
59
3rd
CareerBuilder Challenge
2017
|Justin Thomas
59
1st
Sony Open
2013
|Jim Furyk
59
2nd
BMW Championship
2010
|Stuart Appleby
59
Final
Greenbrier Classic
2010
|Paul Goydos
59
1st
John Deere Classic
1991
|Chip Beck
59
3rd
Las Vegas Invitational
1991
|David Duval
59
Final
Bob Hope Invitational
1977
|Al Geiberger
59
2nd
Memphis Classic
Kim is the first player to shoot a 59 this season and the first to accomplish the feat since Jake Knapp's 59 at the Cognizant Classic a year ago. While there are a handful of courses that have produced multiple 59s like Greenbrier, TPC Quad Cities and TPC River Highlands, Kim is the first to break 60 at TPC Twin Cities.
As big as the accomplishment is from a historic perspective, it's also huge for Kim who entered the event having missed the cut in his last three PGA Tour starts and desperately needed a big week to get off the playoff bubble. Kim began the week 65th in the FedEx Cup standings and would vault to 35th with a win, and after his 59 on Friday, he's now got a three-shot lead (with the afternoon wave still to play in Minnesota).