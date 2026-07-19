Where to watch 2026 Open Championship live: Round 4 TV coverage, channel and streaming guide for Sunday

The 2026 Open is into its final stage as the R&A seeks to crown a Champion Golfer of the Year at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, for the first time in nine years. The best golfers in the world are convening on Sunday, all seeking to raise the Claret Jug by day's end and claim the winner's share of an enhanced $17.5 million purse.

While only one will be lucky enough to carry the hardware, history has already been made at this Open, with three golfers tying the men's major championship low of 62 in a round. Fifty-four hole leader Sam Burns, who is up two shots on the field, also registered the lowest score across consecutive rounds in major championship history, registering a total of 127 (62-65) across Friday and Saturday.

While some stars are either well off pace (Rory McIlroy) or not even playing the weekend (Matt Fitzpatrick), others like Bryson DeChambeau and defending champion Scottie Scheffler are in striking distance, especially considering the low scores that have already been registered in Southport. Local product Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are other notables who could soar up the leaderboard on Sunday.

There is so much to follow this weekend that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 Open from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the Open on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 19

Round 4 start time: 2:20 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)