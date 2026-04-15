After Rory McIlroy's historic win at the 2026 Masters, the PGA Tour schedule rolls along with the fourth signature event of the season at the RBC Heritage.

Many of the world's best will make the short trip over from Augusta to Hilton Head Island to take their shot at a restored Harbour Town Golf Links. While McIlroy is taking the week off after capturing back-to-back green jackets, most of the PGA Tour's top players will be in action this week.

That includes Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young, fresh off top-5 finishes at the Masters, as they look to carry some positive momentum into Harbour Town. Collin Morikawa, who finished in the top 10 at Augusta National in his first start since his back injury, will look for his second signature event win of the season. Chris Gotterup, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jacob Bridgeman and Akshay Bhatia are among the other PGA Tour winners in the field this week hoping to add to their total.

Other stars like Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas have their sights set on picking up their first win of the season. Ball-striking will be key for whoever wins on the tight corridors of Harbour Town, but the course has produced a strong list of winners recently, with Thomas, Scheffler, Fitzpatrick and Spieth winning the last four at Hilton Head.

Here's how you can watch play all week at Pete Dye's gem on the South Carolina shore.

2026 RBC Heritage TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7:05 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7:05 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio