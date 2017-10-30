Shriners Open 2017 odds: Picks from model that called Justin Thomas' CJ Cup win

Our model suggest a good weekend for Bubba Watson in Las Vegas. USATSI

The PGA Tour returns to U.S. soil this week for the Shriners Hospital for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Tony Finau is the Vegas favorite at 14/1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed Justin Thomas' victory at the CJ Cup two weeks ago. For the WGC-HSBC Champions event last week, eight of the players in its projected top 15 finished 15th or better.



Now that the field for the Shriners Hospital for Children Open 2017 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for: Bubba Watson, who is a 40/1 long shot and has just one top-10 finish since June, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.



Another curveball: Patrick Cantlay, who has the second-best Vegas odds to win the tournament at 18/1, doesn't even sniff the top 20. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.



Also, two players with odds longer than 50/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run.



Tony Finau 14/1

Patrick Cantlay 18/1

Webb Simpson 18/1

Anirban Lahiri 20/1

Chesson Hadley 22/1

Kevin Chappell 25/1

Gary Woodland 28/1

Ryan Moore 30/1

Charley Hoffman 33/1

Kevin Na 33/1