2026 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule for Round 3 on Saturday at Shinnecock Hills

Moving Day at the 2026 U.S. Open will feature plenty of intrigue as the field tries to catch up to Wyndham Clark. The 2023 U.S. Open champion will begin Saturday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with a four-shot lead over four players tied for second. Clark backed up his spectacular Thursday round with another solid showing on Friday to maintain his lead at the top at 7 under.

Clark will tee off late in the afternoon, as the USGA has set the final pairing of Clark and 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick for 3:45 p.m. ET. Xander Schauffele will look to apply pressure alongside Sam Stevens in the penultimate tee time at 3:34 p.m. By the time those groups have teed off, some of the biggest names in the chase group will be nearing the turn, as Rory McIlroy and Maverick McNealy tee off at 2:12 p.m., with Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman in front of them at 2:01 p.m.

For the third straight round Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Åberg will play together, with a 12:50 p.m. start time on Saturday. In the morning action, Jordan Spieth and Joaquin Niemann tee off at 10:55 a.m. with Russell Henley and Dustin Johnson just behind at 11:06 a.m. in two marquee groups early. However, the most fun group in the morning might be at 10:17 a.m., when star amateurs Jackson Koivun and Miles Russell go off together in a potential preview of what we could see in a major championship final pairing a decade from now.

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Below you can find the full schedule for Saturday's third round tee times as players jockey for position at Shinnecock Hills.

2026 U.S. Open tee times, Saturday pairings

All times Eastern

9 a.m. -- Dylan Wu, Jacob Bridgeman

9:11 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Eric Lee (a)

9:22 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt

9:33 a.m. -- Marek Fleming (a), Robert MacIntyre

9:44 a.m. -- Nico Echavarria, Hideki Matsuyama

9:55 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Neal Shipley

10:06 a.m. -- Laurie Canter, Michael Kim

10:17 a.m. -- Jackson Koivun (a), Miles Russell (a)

10:33 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo

10:44 a.m. -- James Nicholas, Angel Hidalgo

10:55 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann

11:06 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Dustin Johnson

11:17 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan

11:28 a.m. -- Pierceson Coody, Max Greyserman

11:39 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Tyrrell Hatton

11:50 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sungjae Im

12:06 p.m. -- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Spencer Tibbits

12:17 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Ben Griffin

12:28 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, John Parry

12:39 p.m. -- Jackson Van Paris, Ben James

12:50 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg

1:01 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Johnny Keefer

1:12 p.m. -- Ben Kohles, Justin Rose

1:28 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Aaron Rai

1:39 p.m. -- Zac Blair, Max McGreevy

1:50 p.m. -- Niklas Norgaard, Alex Fitzpatrick

2:01 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman

2:12 p.m. -- Maverick McNealy, Rory McIlroy

2:23 p.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Akshay Bhatia

2:34 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Ryo Hisatsune

2:50 p.m. -- Ryder Cowan (a), William Mouw

3:01 p.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns

3:12 p.m. -- Harry Higgs, Justin Thomas

3:23 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim

3:34 p.m. -- Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele

3:45 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark