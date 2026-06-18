Where to watch 2026 U.S. Championship live: Round 1 TV coverage, channel and streaming guide for Thursday

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The 2026 U.S. Open has arrived with 72 holes of pristine golf remaining at a regular but relatively rare stop on USGA's major rotation, Shinnecock Hills. The action begins Thursday with the best golfers in the world convening outside Philadelphia, all seeking to be the one who lifts the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

While only one will be lucky enough to carry the hardware, a stacked field of 156 golfers should offer an incredible run from start to finish. The 2025 U.S. Open champion, J.J. Spaun, serves as a reminder that perhaps more than any other major, this championship is open to the field given the difficulty of the host courses. Still, most eyes will be focused on Scottie Scheffler, who makes his first attempt at the career grand slam after capturing the second and third legs of the endeavor last year.

Rory McIlroy is right behind Scheffler on the odds board with Jon Rahm eyeing a return to glory on the back of some of his best play in years. Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are two more Europeans who may be able to tackle Shinnecock with (relative) ease, as windy conditions should be familiar to them.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2026 U.S. Open from start to finish. Check out how you can watch the U.S. Open on Thursday, and follow live with 2026 U.S. Open leaderboard coverage during Round 1.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 18

Round 1 start time: 6:30 a.m. [Tee times]

TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network

Late streaming coverage: 5-8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

Featured Groups live stream: 7:30 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app