The U.S. Ryder Cup team announced Wednesday that it will implement a new points system for the qualification process ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. Points will be awarded across 31 events in 2027, starting at The American Express and stretching through the BMW Championship, the penultimate event on the calendar and second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

No points will be awarded for the prior season's major championships, which had been included in past calculations.

The 31 tournaments consist of the four 2027 majors, The Players Championship, eight signature events, two FedEx Cup Playoff events and 16 full-field PGA Tour tournaments.

The top six players on the U.S. points list following the BMW Championship will earn automatic selections to the team. U.S. captain Jim Furyk will then make his six captain's selections the week after the Tour Championship.

"I have worked diligently with our team and am pleased to implement a new qualifying process for the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup Team," Furyk said in a statement. "We possess an exceptional mix of veterans and rising stars, and this system will help us identify the strongest players in September 2027.

"As I have said from the outset, this role was very appealing to me because I love the passion, camaraderie and deep sense of brotherhood among this group of American players. I am excited for qualification to begin in January and to watch them compete at the highest level for a spot on our team."

The majors will be worth the most points, as winners will receive 3,000 points towards their Ryder Cup standings. The Players champion will receive 2,850 points, while victors at signature events and playoff events will receive 2,250 points.

Full-field tournaments on the PGA Tour will be worth 1,500 points for winners, which is slightly less than what runner-up finishers in majors and The Players will receive.

Every U.S. player who makes the cut in these tournaments will be awarded a percentage of the total number of points allocated for the event. Opposite-field events on the PGA Tour are not eligible for Ryder Cup points, while the Zurich Classic requires both partners to be eligible for the U.S. team to earn any points, which could impact pairings for that tournament.