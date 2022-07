Giancarlo Stanton Achilles 08-02-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 3

Zack Britton Elbow 09-01-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 2

Luis Severino Lat 08-07-2022 Expected to be out until at least Aug 8

Chad Green Elbow 07-31-2023 Out for the season

Miguel Castro Shoulder 08-31-2022 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Ben Rortvedt Knee 07-27-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 28

Michael King Elbow 02-28-2023 Out for the season