The Pittsburgh Pirates have continued their hot streak by cooling off the team with the majors' best record.

The Pirates look to extend their season-high winning streak to seven games on Sunday afternoon when they vie for a three-game sweep of the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh followed up overcoming a pair of three-run deficits in an 8-7 victory over Philadelphia on Friday night with a 4-1 win on Saturday. The versatile Oneil Cruz drove in three runs in both games to boost his RBI total to 16 over his last 13 games.

Bryan Reynolds had two singles on Saturday night for his fourth consecutive multi-hit performance. He is 11-for-16 with one homer, five RBIs and six runs in that span.

Andrew McCutchen homered to lead off the sixth inning on Friday to extend his hitting streak to six games. He has four extra-base hits (three doubles, homer) in that stretch.

"You've got to attack them and make them put the ball in play because they've got really good plate discipline and they're gonna chew up pitches," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of McCutchen and Reynolds.

Bryce Harper spoiled the shutout bid on Saturday by belting a solo homer in the ninth inning for Philadelphia, which saw its skid extend to a season high-tying three games. The Phillies also lost three in a row from May 26-28.

Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto went 1-for-3 at the plate and threw out Ke'Bryan Hayes at second base in his return to the lineup. The three-time All-Star catcher had been sidelined since mid-June following right meniscus surgery.

"Physically I felt great," Realmuto said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I felt really good. Just trying to get back into rhythm, to get my timing back, but physically my body felt really good."

The Pirates will turn to left-hander Marco Gonzales (1-0, 2.45 ERA) on Sunday afternoon. Phillies right-hander Tyler Phillips (1-0, 4.50) will provide the opposition.

Gonzales, 32, was triumphant in his return from a three-month absence due to a forearm strain. He allowed one run, struck out four and did not walk a batter in five innings of a 4-1 road win over the Chicago White Sox on July 12.

"It was a good day," Gonzales said, per Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "Good to be back here with the boys and just competing at the highest level. It took a lot of time to get here, lot of hours put in, so it's very gratifying."

Gonzales' previous start was against Philadelphia on April 13, during which he received a no-decision after permitting two runs on six hits in six innings. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two career encounters versus the Phillies.

Phillips, 26, pocketed his first win in his second major-league start despite yielding four runs on six hits -- including two homers -- in six innings of an 11-5 home victory over the Oakland Athletics on July 13. He has yet to face Pittsburgh in his young career.

