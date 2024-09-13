One reason the Cleveland Guardians lead the American League Central by 3 1/2 games is a bullpen that owns the major leagues' lowest ERA.

"They don't care when. They don't care why," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said of his relievers. "They're willing to pitch at any time."

Visiting Cleveland is in position to sweep the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon because of that dependability.

In a 5-0 victory at Chicago on Tuesday, six Cleveland relievers combined on seven scoreless innings. Guardians starter Ben Lively exited with a right thigh contusion after being struck by a comebacker that turned into the final out of the second inning.

A second-inning run proved to be the only tally the Guardians (83-62) needed against the White Sox (33-113).

Still, Cleveland kept coming, as four Guardians tallied two hits each. Lane Thomas led the way with a double and a three-run home run. Thomas is batting .364 in September after hitting .143 in August.

"Man, this game kicks you in the teeth a lot," Thomas said. "So not taking it too hard and just putting your emphasis on the work and good things will start happening. That's kind of how I think about it."

Chicago lost its franchise-record 14th consecutive home game on Tuesday, managing just five hits. Andrew Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the attack.

"I thought we had a couple good swings here and there, we got some guys on, but not the big hit when guys were on," White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore said. "We weren't able to grind at-bats and make them work. They were pretty comfortable out there doing what they wanted to do, and we just didn't make the adjustment."

Chicago must win 10 of its remaining 16 games to avoid tying the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses in a season (120) in modern baseball history.

Entering this week, some of the White Sox's most sustained success had come against the Guardians. Chicago and Cleveland split their first 10 games, but victories Monday and Tuesday allowed the Guardians to clinch the season series.

Chicago has lost 20 consecutive series and is seeking its first home victory since Aug. 12.

The Guardians will give the ball to left-hander Matthew Boyd on Wednesday. Boyd (2-1, 2.20 ERA) continues to move past Tommy John surgery.

In five starts since his return on Aug. 13, Boyd has worked no fewer than 5 1/3 innings. On Friday, he defeated the host Los Angeles Dodgers behind six innings of one-run, three-hit ball. He struck out six without issuing a walk.

Boyd is 4-9 with a 5.12 ERA in 18 career starts vs. the White Sox.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin, who also returned this season after Tommy John surgery, is set to get the call against Cleveland. Martin (0-3, 3.29 ERA) is coming off a no-decision at Boston on Friday, when he permitted one run and three hits in six innings. He fanned three and walked one.

Martin lost his lone start against Cleveland in 2022, allowing four runs and eight hits in six innings.

