Hogan Harris, the Athletics' seventh pitcher of the game, did more than just secure his fourth win of the season and the seventh of his career when he worked the final two innings of Oakland's 4-3, 12-inning victory over the host Houston Astros on Tuesday.

With Oakland manager Mark Kotsay down to one available reliever after Harris entered in the bottom of the 11th, the Athletics desperately needed the left-hander to provide length and quality to spare their depleted bullpen.

Harris did both, recording three strikeouts while allowing one unearned run on one hit. He retired Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, the Astros' most fearsome left-handed sluggers, in succession in the 12th with the tying run in scoring position. Harris preserved the win and potentially positioned Oakland for additional success during this three-game series.

Game 2 of the set will be Wednesday night.

"Hogan had never been in that spot before in his big league career," Kotsay said. "He did an amazing job. You think about putting a pitcher in a situation like that knowing that we only had one guy left in the bullpen that could pitch, for Hogan to step up (was beneficial). The intensity was there, the focus was there, and the execution. I know he's feeling good right now."

Rookie right-hander Joey Estes (6-7, 4.46 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Athletics (63-82) on Wednesday.

Estes is 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in his last 10 appearances (nine starts) -- including a 6-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in which he allowed four runs on six hits with three strikeouts over four innings -- after opening the season 3-4 with a 5.53 ERA over his first 11 starts. Estes is tied for fourth among American League rookies in starts (20) and wins and ranks fifth with 111 innings.

Estes' lone appearance against the Astros came in Houston on May 16, when he allowed eight runs on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in an 8-1 loss.

Right-hander Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.41 ERA) has the starting assignment for the Astros on Wednesday.

Brown recorded his third consecutive no-decision on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds despite throwing six shutout innings and allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in the Astros' 1-0 loss. Brown is 2-0 with a 1.22 ERA and .424 opponent OPS over his last six starts and has allowed three-plus earned runs only once over his last 10 starts.

Brown is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA over five career starts against the Athletics. He was the pitcher of record in an 8-1 road victory over Oakland on July 24 after allowing one run on eight hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six innings.

In defeat Tuesday, the Astros (77-67) received a reminder of the effectiveness of right-handed reliever Bryan Abreu when he pitches with sufficient rest.

Abreu, who entered the series first among AL relievers in appearances (70) and third in innings (69), pitched for the first time in three days. He logged two dominant frames, recording five strikeouts while averaging 99.1 mph with his fastball -- 2.5 mph above his season average.

"It helps when he's rested," Astros manager Joe Espada said. "It makes my decision a little bit easier when he's had some time off. He really wanted those punchouts. We needed (them), and he got them."

