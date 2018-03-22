2018 MLB win projections: Odds Cubs finish under 93.5 wins
Our advanced computer model simulated the Cubs' entire 2018 season 10,000 times
The fact that an NL Central crown, a 92-win season and an appearance in the NLCS could be viewed as disappointing for the Chicago Cubs goes to show how far the franchise has come. They fell short of back-to-back titles last year, but have the roster to make another run in 2018.
Oddsmakers list the Cubs at 7/1 to win the World Series 2018, while their over-under for total wins is set at 93.5.
Before you make a pick on the Cubs' 2018 season, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say. This model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.
Now, the model has simulated every game, every at-bat and every possible stat for the Cubs in 2018 and came up with some surprising results.
We can tell you it is projecting 96 wins in the regular season for the Cubs, a four-win improvement over the 2017 season. That clears Vegas' expectations with 2.5 games to spare.
The Cubs lost stating pitcher Jake Arrieta this offseason, but spared no expense in adding a front-line starter when they gave Yu Darvish a six-year, $126 million deal. He'll be the No. 1 starter for a deep rotation that will also include Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood.
Virtually every major offensive contributor returns in 2018, giving Chicago a loaded lineup that includes six players who hit 20 or more home runs last season. The heart of the order -- 3B Kris Bryant, 1B Anthony Rizzo, C Wilson Contreras and LF Kyle Schwarber -- is as good as any in the league.
The model loves Chicago's chances again in the NL Central; the Cubs win it in 69 percent of simulations. The next closest team wins just 19.1 percent of the time.
But this Chicago team will be judged by what it can do beyond that, and the model sees several challenges in a top-heavy National League once the postseason hits. The Cubs win the NL in 21.5 percent of simulations -- a strong number, but less than both the Nationals and the Dodgers.
They win the 2018 World Series in 12.4 percent of simulations, virtually identical to what their 7/1 odds would imply.
