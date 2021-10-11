The Tampa Bay Rays must win on Monday to avoid elimination from the 2021 MLB playoffs. Tampa Bay entered as the No. 1 seed after a 100-win season, but the Rays fell into a 2-1 hole against the Boston Red Sox after a Game 3 loss at Fenway Park on Sunday. The Red Sox benefitted from a controversial play to keep a run off the board for the Rays in extra innings before walking it off in the 13th frame. Game 4 is set for an evening start in Boston.

First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as a -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.5 in the latest Rays vs. Red Sox odds.

Rays vs. Red Sox money line: Red Sox -111, Rays +101

Rays vs. Red Sox over-under: 9.5 runs

Rays vs. Red Sox run line: Rays -1.5 (+145)

Tampa Bay: The Rays are 48-34 on the road this season

Boston: The Red Sox are 51-32 in 2021 home games

Why you should back the Rays



Playoff baseball is built on small sample sizes, but the Rays can take solace in their offensive profile over the lengthy season. In addition to leading the American League in run differential (+206), the Rays finished No. 2 in the league with 857 runs scored. Tampa Bay generated offense in myriad ways, producing 222 home runs (No. 3 in AL), 288 doubles (No. 3 in AL), 35 triples (No. 2), 88 stolen bases (No. 4 in AL), and 585 walks (No. 3 in AL).

Tampa Bay produced a .428 slugging percentage and a .749 OPS during the regular season, landing in the top five in both categories, and the Rays had a pair of 30-home run sluggers in Brandon Lowe and Mike Zunino. The Rays are also well known for their depth, and that manifests with 10 players having at least 10 home runs in the regular season, with star power from Randy Arozarena throughout the last two postseasons.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston's bullpen has been a point of contention all season, but the team's relievers have stepped up to the plate in this series. Nick Pivetta famously threw four innings of shutout baseball in Game 3, and the Red Sox generated eight innings with only two runs allowed after Nathan Eovaldi exited on Sunday. Offensively, the Red Sox are potent, even with Rafael Devers struggling in the playoffs after a 38-home run season.

Boston led the AL in doubles (330), with top-three marks in batting average (.261) and OPS (.777) this season, and the Red Sox were above-average with 219 home runs. Enrique Hernandez and Kyle Schwarber have stepped forward in the postseason, with Hernandez sporting a blistering OPS of 1.563 and Schwarber posting a three-hit day in Game 3 to boost his OPS to over 1.000.

