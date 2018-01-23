A-Rod to replace Aaron Boone again, this time by joining 'Sunday Night Baseball'
Rodriguez will join Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian on the "Sunday Night Baseball" booth
By now, everyone is familiar with how Alex Rodriguez wound up replacing Aaron Boone as the New York Yankees third baseman. Namely, Boone suffered a season-ending knee injury during the offseason. (There's also the part about the league and union squashing a deal that would've sent Rodriguez and his restructured contract to the Boston Red Sox, but whatever.)
On Tuesday, ESPN announced their new Sunday Night Baseball booth -- and wouldn't you know it, Rodriguez is again replacing Boone, who became the Yankees manager earlier in the winter:
Rodriguez, who turned heads with his insight and humor in 2017, will continue to serve as part of Fox's studio show coverage during the postseason. On Sunday nights, however, he'll join Jessica Mendoza, herself a rising star in the industry, as well as fellow newcomer Matt Vasgersian, a familiar voice to anyone with access to MLB Network or the "MLB The Show" video game series. Longtime scribe Buster Olney will remain in a sideline reporter capacity.
The new-look booth will make its official debut on Thursday, March 29, when they call the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game. A few nights later, they'll make their Sunday night debut, calling a contest between the same two teams.
-
Astros' Singleton suspended 100 games
Jonathan Singleton was suspended after a third positive test for a drug of abuse
-
Mets' Wilpon defends payroll
Jeff Wilpon talked about payroll on Tuesday, and it won't make any Mets fan happy
-
Rumors: Brewers pursuing Yelich trade
Yelich's agent recently asked the Marlins to trade him before the spring
-
Matt Snyder's hypothetical HOF ballot
I've only been in the BBWAA three years, but here's what my ballot would've looked like this...
-
Can Clemens continue his rise?
In the last two votes, Clemens has gained nearly 17 percent in Hall of Fame voting
-
How to watch Hall of Fame announcement
The results of the BBWAA Hall of Fame vote are revealed Wednesday, Jan. 24
Add a Comment