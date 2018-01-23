A-Rod to replace Aaron Boone again, this time by joining 'Sunday Night Baseball'

By now, everyone is familiar with how Alex Rodriguez wound up replacing Aaron Boone as the New York Yankees third baseman. Namely, Boone suffered a season-ending knee injury during the offseason. (There's also the part about the league and union squashing a deal that would've sent Rodriguez and his restructured contract to the Boston Red Sox, but whatever.)

On Tuesday, ESPN announced their new Sunday Night Baseball booth -- and wouldn't you know it, Rodriguez is again replacing Boone, who became the Yankees manager earlier in the winter:

Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) & Matt Vasgersian join Jessica Mendoza (@JessMendoza) to form ESPN’s new Sunday Night Baseball broadcast booth with Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) reporting: https://t.co/F0KZScyww2 pic.twitter.com/4ICCOOLnws — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 23, 2018

Rodriguez, who turned heads with his insight and humor in 2017, will continue to serve as part of Fox's studio show coverage during the postseason. On Sunday nights, however, he'll join Jessica Mendoza, herself a rising star in the industry, as well as fellow newcomer Matt Vasgersian, a familiar voice to anyone with access to MLB Network or the "MLB The Show" video game series. Longtime scribe Buster Olney will remain in a sideline reporter capacity.

The new-look booth will make its official debut on Thursday, March 29, when they call the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game. A few nights later, they'll make their Sunday night debut, calling a contest between the same two teams.