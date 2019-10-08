Astros vs. Rays odds, line: 2019 ALDS Game 4 picks, predictions from advanced model

After winning 107 games to take the American League West, the Houston Astros got their MLB Playoffs off to a strong start with two wins at home against the Tampa Bay Rays to start the 2019 American League Division Series. However, the Rays responded with a 10-3 win at home on Monday to force Game 4 at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night. Now, the threat of a winner-take-all Game 5 in the 2019 ALDS looms. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET and Houston is a -242 favorite in the latest Astros vs. Rays line. The total is at 7.5 in the current Astros vs. Rays odds as Justin Verlander gets the start for Houston and Diego Castillo is expected to take the mound for the Rays. So before you make any MLB predictions for Game 4, be sure to see the Astros vs. Rays picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the first full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up over $1,100 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

The Astros have the more thunderous lineup.

For Tuesday's matchup, the model knows that the Astros have the more thunderous lineup. The Astros typically field a batting order in which eight of the nine hitters have an OPS+ of 105 or higher.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and George Springer all have an OPS of at least .900 on the season with a minimum of 20 home runs, and the team splits make them a difficult matchup even if you're willing to empty your bullpen. Houston has a team OPS of .840 against right-handed pitching and a team OPS of .868 against lefties. They also have Verlander back on the mound, as he threw seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-2 Houston win in Game 1 of the 2019 ALDS.

But just because the Astros have a potent lineup doesn't guarantee they're the better value on the Astros vs. Rays money line.

The Rays have a better-than-expected lineup thanks to strong years from Austin Meadows (.922 OPS), Yandy Diaz (.816 OPS), Ji-Man Choi (.822 OPS), Brandon Lowe (.850 OPS) and Tommy Pham (.818 OPS). They also have a deep bullpen to work the matchups as well as any team in the league. That pitching has been particularly effective at home, where the Rays allow just a .222 opponent batting average as a team. With Charlie Morton providing five strong innings in the win on Monday and Oliver Drake the only reliever called upon for more than an inning of work, the Rays should have their full bullpen at their disposal.

The Rays have a better-than-expected lineup and a deep bullpen to work the matchups as well as any team in the league.