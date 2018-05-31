Benches clear between Pirates and Cubs after another hard slide incident
This time Joe Musgrove slid into Javier Baez
Earlier this week Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was the center of some controversy when he slid into Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz while attempting to break up a double play. Rizzo deviated from his path to the plate to initiate contact, and the umpires and replay crew incorrectly called it a legal slide. MLB later issued a statement acknowledging the mistake.
The Pirates were not happy with Rizzo and the slide, of course, though they have yet to retaliate in the series. They haven't thrown at Rizzo or anything like that. On Wednesday though, tempers flared again when pitcher Joe Musgrove slid into second base hard and made contact with Javier Baez. The two had words and the benches (and bullpens) cleared, though no punches were thrown.
Here's video of Musgrove's slide and the ensuing fracas:
The Pirates television broadcast showed Diaz giving Musgrove a little thank you tap on the behind in the dugout after everyone cooled down.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon argued Musgrove made an illegal slide into second base, which would've resulted in an automatic double play, but no luck. The umpires got together and talked it out, and determined the slide did not violate the slide rule.
Wednesday's game is the final game of a three-games. These two teams won't have to wait long to see each other again, however. They'll play three games in Wrigley Field next weekend.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Brewers cap off 19-7 May
Plus Corey Kluber helped the Indians win their fifth straight, and all of Wednesday's MLB...
-
Reyes leaves cause for concern in return
The right-hander started against the Brewers on Wednesday
-
Citi Field display case catches fire
The Mets are on the road, but Citi Field still had something going on
-
What to know about MLB All-Star voting
Who ya got for the 2018 All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.?
-
Manfred doesn't dismiss automated K zone
Judge for yourself in Ken Rosenthal's wide-ranging interview with Rob Manfred
-
The 'opener' could impact baseball stats
The Rays' newest strategy could change a lot about how MLB stats are displayed by stat tra...