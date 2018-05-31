Benches clear between Pirates and Cubs after another hard slide incident

Earlier this week Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was the center of some controversy when he slid into Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz while attempting to break up a double play. Rizzo deviated from his path to the plate to initiate contact, and the umpires and replay crew incorrectly called it a legal slide. MLB later issued a statement acknowledging the mistake.

The Pirates were not happy with Rizzo and the slide, of course, though they have yet to retaliate in the series. They haven't thrown at Rizzo or anything like that. On Wednesday though, tempers flared again when pitcher Joe Musgrove slid into second base hard and made contact with Javier Baez. The two had words and the benches (and bullpens) cleared, though no punches were thrown.

Here's video of Musgrove's slide and the ensuing fracas:

The Pirates television broadcast showed Diaz giving Musgrove a little thank you tap on the behind in the dugout after everyone cooled down.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon argued Musgrove made an illegal slide into second base, which would've resulted in an automatic double play, but no luck. The umpires got together and talked it out, and determined the slide did not violate the slide rule.

Wednesday's game is the final game of a three-games. These two teams won't have to wait long to see each other again, however. They'll play three games in Wrigley Field next weekend.