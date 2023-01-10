Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.

Of course, that doesn't mean every team has an equally good farm system -- some, as you'll find out throughout this process, are lacking in that respect. It does mean, nevertheless, that CBS Sports will be spending the next few weeks examining the top three prospects in each organization. We define "prospects" as retaining their rookie eligibility for the 2023 season, so if a young player is missing that's likely why.

These lists and evaluations are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, and player development types. There's also firsthand evaluation and bias thrown into the mix. Keep in mind that player evaluation is a hard task, and it's fine if you disagree with the rankings. These are opinions, and they have no real bearing on the future. You can check out our winter top 20 list by clicking here.

With that in mind, let's get to it by dissecting the Boston Red Sox.

1. Marcelo Mayer, SS, No. 9 on top 20 list (2023 seasonal age: 20)

Mayer, who entered the 2021 draft ranked by CBS Sports as the best prospect in the class, slipped to the Red Sox at No. 4. That looked like a blessing for Boston then and now, as he hit .280/.399/.489 with 13 home runs and 17 steals across two levels in 2022 -- and did so despite being several years younger than his average opponent. In addition to being a well-rounded hitter who could add more power as he matures, he's a promising defender with fluid actions and a good arm. The only tool of Mayer's that projects to be below-average is his speed. Clearly that's not going to hold him back.

2. Triston Casas, 1B (2023 seasonal age: 23)

Casas, Boston's first-round pick in 2018, made his big-league debut last season, putting him in position to graduate from prospectdom this spring. In 95 major-league plate appearances, he batted .197/.358/.408 (113 OPS+) with five home runs. The book on him remains largely the same, as his idealized version would contribute average, on-base, and slugging. Casas showed some of that well-rounded nature during his big-league stay. He has well-above-average raw strength (evidenced by his 30-homer pace) and his disciplined approach saw him chase just 17 percent of the pitches thrown to him outside of the zone. Casas' willingness to work deep counts, plus his league-average swing-and-miss rate, will result in some strikeouts, but there's little risk of him going full Gallo. Casas seems ready to take over first base for the Red Sox.

3. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF/SS (2023 seasonal age: 22)

Rafaela emerged during the 2022 season as one of the most intriguing prospects in the Red Sox organization. Though he was originally an infielder (and he continues to crosstrain on the dirt), he's become one of the better defensive outfielders in the minors over the last couple of years thanks to his good speed and feel for the position. Rafaela enjoyed a breakout season at the plate last season, batting .299/.342/.539 with 21 home runs and 28 stolen bases in 116 games split between High- and Double-A. He's displayed an ability to barrel balls consistently, and while he seldom walks, he offers more juice than you'd expect from his short, lean frame (MLB lists him at 5-foot-8, 152 pounds). Rafaela could make his big-league debut late in the season, depending on how things go. He has a high ceiling and floor alike.