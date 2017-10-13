Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS odds: Picks from proven computer model

The National League Championship Series opens Saturday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs.



The Dodgers rolled past the Diamondbacks 3-0 in the National League Divisional Series to advance, while the Cubs beat the Nationals 3-2 in a dramatic NLDS series that came down to the final inning.



The Dodgers are favored in the best-of-seven NLCS at a money line of -190. That means it would take a $190 bet on Los Angeles to win $100. The Cubs are +165, meaning a $100 bet on Chicago would return $165. If you go big, it could be a life-changing bet.

With so much on the line, you need to hear what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.



A co-founder of AccuScore, Oh specializes in sports simulations, projections, and statistical analysis. His advanced computer model has been used to power projections at the three largest fantasy sports sites. His NFL projection model at SportsLine is rated No. 1 by NFLPickWatch.



Now Oh's model has simulated the entire NLCS -- every pitch, every at-bat, and every inning. He's sharing the results over at SportsLine.



One thing we can tell you about the series: the model says a six-game series is the most likely scenario, with 32.9 percent of the simulations leading to a winner in Game 6. There's also a 32.0 percent chance that the 2017 NLCS goes the full seven games.



Another thing we can tell you is that a sweep by either side is extremely unlikely. The Dodgers have just a 7.0 percent chance of finishing this series off in four games, according to the advanced computer model, while the Cubs' chances of winning four straight is only 4.8 percent. Expect this to be a back-and-forth series with plenty of ups and downs for both sides.

Where the value lies in this series will surprise you.



So who wins this best-of-seven series between the Cubs and Dodgers? Visit SportsLine now to see which team is heading to the World Series and see whether the Cubs or Dodgers is the better value on the money line, all from the proven computer model that powered all three major fantasy companies, and find out.