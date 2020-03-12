Coronavirus: Donovan Mitchell's father, a Mets executive, being tested for coronavirus

Following Thursday's revelation that Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for the coronavirus, it was reported that Mitchell's father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., will also be tested for the virus. The elder Mitchell works in the New York Mets baseball operations department, acting as the Director of Player Relations and Community Engagement.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Mets have asked Donovan Sr. not to report to the Mets spring training complex. The club will test him "as a precautionary measure," and continue to monitor the situation, DiComo adds. Here is the full statement from the Mets, via the New York Post:

"We have been in regular communication with medical professionals and public health authorities over the past several weeks. When news surfaced (Wednesday) night of the situation involving the Utah Jazz, we immediately contacted Donovan Mitchell Sr. to advise him to not report at our facility this morning," the Mets said in a statement. "Upon learning today that his son, Donovan Mitchell Jr., tested positive for the Coronavirus, we brought that fact to the attention of our medical team, who recommended, as a precautionary measure, that Donovan Sr. be tested, and we are making those arrangements. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and the medical staff will advise us if any additional testing becomes advisable."

Donovan Sr. was in attendance at the Jazz's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 4, according to the Post. He returned to Florida the following day and has been regularly at work at the Mets' spring training facility.

Donovan Jr. became the second Jazz player known to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive on Wednesday. The diagnoses were part of the reasoning that led the NBA to suspend the 2019-20 season.

The impact of the coronavirus has extended to many sports leagues across the globe. MLS announced a suspension of its season Thursday morning and the NHL followed their lead on Thursday afternoon, and shortly after, MLB announced it was canceling the remainder of spring training and delaying the start of the regular season.

CBS News has the latest updates about the virus, which has affected various sports globally and in the United States and has caused more than 4,000 fatalities worldwide. Here at CBS Sports we have running updates on how sports leagues are responding to coronavirus.