Cubs win fourth straight away from Wrigley, technically first road series since May
Perhaps the Cubs have turned a corner on the road
May 17-19, the Cubs won a road series in Washington D.C. They would then play 12 series away from Wrigley Field without winning one. They did split a pair of games in Pittsburgh and then beat the Pirates on a neutral site in their 13th try, but they didn't technically win on the road.
Wednesday, the Cubs took a series from a contender. They scored six runs in the top of the first, built a 10-1 lead and then had to sweat it out, winning 10-7. This was a day after a well-played win on Tuesday night. There's a series finale on Thursday, but we now know that the Cubs have finally won another road series.
Also of note, after a pair of total meltdowns (including Bryce Harper's walk-off grand slam), the Cubs have won four straight games away from home.
Perhaps the proverbial corner has been turned.
The Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball at home all season. They currently sit 44-22 at home. Yet they aren't leading their division -- they trail the Cardinals by two games -- thanks to being awful on the road. Even with the four straight wins, the Cubs are 27-39 away from the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field.
The Cubs have 15 games remaining both at home and on the road, including their last six of the season. They close with three road games in St. Louis, too, so they better hope they have their road woes figured out.
