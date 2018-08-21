Daniel Murphy joins Cubs, giving Joe Maddon an offensive boost and endless infield options

The Cubs acquired Daniel Murphy from the Nationals on Tuesday, likely in hopes of breathing some life into an offense that has been struggling for a bit. The Cubs are collectively hitting just .239/.307/.373 in August. This is a team that hit .265/.345/.426 before the All-Star break. As such, Murphy could be in line to play nearly every day once he arrives with the team.

An interesting topic here are Murphy's career numbers in Wrigley Field. It could be a coincidence, but he could also feel really comfortable in the Friendly Confines. It's a smallish sample of 109 plate appearances, but Murphy is hitting .413/.440/.702 with nine doubles and seven homers in his career at Wrigley. In the postseason, he's 7 for 19 (.368) with a double and two home runs.

It might mean nothing, ultimately, but it's worth throwing out there. Back to the crowded infield.

The Cubs do have a lot of players capable of playing the infield on at least a semi-regular basis in Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Addison Russell, Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist, Ian Happ and David Bote. Bryant, of course, is hurt and targeting a September return, but the Cubs can't count on that at this point. Plus, they need to hold that three-game lead in the NL Central.

Here's how the infield should probably shake out with the addition of Murphy.

Murphy plays second base most days. He hurts the defense, sure, but the offense desperately needs a boost, as we've established.

Baez plays shortstop pretty much everyday.

Russell should be placed on the disabled list due to his lingering hand injury that has been with him since June. "I know the hand's bothering him more than he's saying," Maddon said recently (suntimes.com). Since the start of July, Russell has been awful with the bat, slashing .213/.272/.272. That's a total liability. His defense can only cover up so much. The Murphy acquisition gives them time to DL him and get him right for a potential postseason run. For now, however, it looks like Russell won't be hitting the DL and will continue to try and play through the injury.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon is generally good at playing matchups and using his roster flexibility. He'll mix and match with Zobrist at second and corner outfield spots. He'll mix Happ in at second, third, left field or center field. He'll mix in Bote at second or third base. If Rizzo needs a day off, Maddon can use Murphy at first instead of Victor Caratini. In interleague play, Murphy could be used at DH (yes, I think Kyle Schwarber is a better defensive play at this point).

Trying to guess a set lineup with Maddon this year would be folly, but the hunch is this is how the defense is situated most of the time in the coming days, at least against righties:

C - Willson Contreras

1B - Rizzo

2B - Murphy

SS - Russell

3B - Baez

LF - Schwarber

CF - Jason Heyward

RF - Zobrist

Then, there are defensive replacements available in Albert Almora (sliding Heyward to right), Happ (LF) and Bote 3B, sliding Baez to 2B for Murphy) on the bench. And, again, Maddon will keep the likes of Almora, Happ and Bote in the lineup on a semi-regular basis in looking for good pitching matchups, notably against lefties when it comes to Almora and Bote.

Come playoff time -- if the Cubs make it, and it's entirely possible they won't -- if Bryant and Russell are healthy and most of the players are going well, it is awfully crowded. That's in "good problem to have" territory, though. For now, the Cubs added a guy hitting .340/.370/.534 since the All-Star break with a sparkling recent offensive track record. It's hard to see how that's anything but great.