Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the best defenders in the NFL, and he thinks that athleticism would translate well to the dish in MLB. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow respectfully disagrees.

In a recent viral clip, Parsons claimed he could get 200 hits in an MLB season if he got five at-bats every game. Parsons quickly lowered the bar, saying he could hit .200 at the MLB level, but that was still far too lofty for Glasnow's liking.

Glasnow reacted to Parson's comments on "The Chris Rose Rotation," and he lowered expectations for Parsons by about 195 hits.

"If he had 500 at-bats, five hits, maybe," Glasnow said. "Yeah, five hits for sure. I think once he steps in and sees a big league (pitcher), he'd be like 'Ah, nevermind.'"

The Dodgers star did admire Parsons' self-confidence, but that would only get him so far at the plate.

"I think it's good to have the confidence," Glasnow said. "I appreciate the confidence, but five hits."

Parsons' original prediction of 200 hits would have had him in the MVP conversation. Only three players, Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Luis Arraez, reached 200 hits in the 2023 season.

Even the revised prediction of a .200 batting average would put him in the ballpark of some notable names. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit .197 last year, good for 115 hits.

Parsons can probably be excused for setting such high expectations for himself in another sport because he makes the NFL look relatively easy. In his three seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons already has 40.5 sacks and has earned All-Pro honors every year since entering the league.