The Chicago Cubs are close to acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins, reports The Athletic. There's no word yet on what the Marlins' return would be, but it's likely a package of prospects. Neither team has yet announced the deal.

Cabrera, who turns 28 in April, is coming off a strong 2025 campaign for the Marlins.

Edward Cabrera MIA • SP • #27 ERA 3.53 WHIP 1.23 IP 137.2 BB 48 K 150 View Profile

The numbers above were good for an ERA+ of 125, which he backed up with a career-best FIP of 3.83. As well, Cabrera's 137 ⅔ innings this past season were a career high. For his career, he's put up an ERA+ of 108 and a WAR of 7.1 across parts of five MLB seasons.

CBS Sports had previously ranked Cabrera as one of the top potential trade candidates of the 2025-26 offseason. That's not only because of his strong top-line results in his most recent campaign, but also because of his arm talent. In 2025, Cabrera ranked in the 87th percentile among major-league pitchers with an average fastball velocity of 96.9 mph. Compare him to starters only and he would've placed even higher. He was also around the 75th percentile among all pitchers in strikeout percentage, chase rate, whiff rate, and groundball percentage. Cabrera boasts a five-pitch repertoire and last season he earned better than a 40% swinging-strike rate on his curve and his slider. As well, Cabrera's high trade value reflects the fact that he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2028 season.

Over his career, Cabrera has dealt with a number of arm problems, including stints on the injured list for elbow tendinitis, a shoulder impingement, and just last September an elbow strain. However, the Cubs are no doubt hoping that Cabrera will be able to avoid any major arm maladies on their watch and build off his career-high 26 starts last season. If indeed he is healthy and durable moving forward, then Cabrera promises frontline upside in the Cubs rotation.

Cabrera would join a Cubs rotation that already has lefties Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga along with righties Jameson Taillon and Cade Horton, the latter coming off a very promising rookie season. Colin Rea adds depth and lefty Justin Steele will be returning from Tommy John surgery at some point.